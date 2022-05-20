JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers with JXN Fest announced the festival will be canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The festival was scheduled to take place May 27, 28 and 29 at Buddy Butts Park in Jackson.

“Ultimately, in part due to the climate of today’s times, we feel like putting on JXN Fest would present too many situations that have the potential to do damage to not only our community but also our city and state. JXN Fest has been presented with numerous challenges: security concerns, infrastructure complications, threatening weather, and necessary procedures which are no longer possible,” organizers said in a statement on social media.

The decision to cancel the festival comes after the deadly shooting that happened at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Rodney Atkins, Big K.R.I.T., and Lucky Day were some of the headliners that were supposed to perform at JXN Fest.

For more information about ticket and vendor fee refunds, email contact@jxnmusicgroup.com.