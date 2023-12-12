JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with JXN Water announced a temporary road closure for the installation of a sewer tap.

According to officials, the temporary closure for Livingston Road between East Beasley Road and Fairfield Drive will begin on Tuesday, December 12. The closure is expected to last for two days.

Northbound Livingston Road drivers can detour via right turn on Fairfield Drive, right turn on Northgate Boulevard, left turn on Watkins Drive, and Left turn on East Beasley Road to return to Livingston Road.

Southbound Livingston Road drivers can detour eastbound on East Beasley Road, right turn on Watkins Drive, right turn on Northgate Boulevard, left turn on Fairfield Drive and left turn to return to southbound Livingston.