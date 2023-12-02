JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – JXN Water officials announced temporary lane and road closures for the replacement of water transmission valves and water lines.

There will be lane closures on North and South Bound Bailey Avenue at Fortification Street starting Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Bailey Avenue traffic will be reduced to one lane each way. Bailey Avenue will remain open to traffic in both directions.

Fortification will be reduced to one lane each way on the east side of Bailey Avenue. Fortification will be closed west of Bailey Avenue.

The Bailey Avenue and Fortification Street intersection will operate as a four way stop during this time.

Courtesy; JXN Water

Drivers going West on Fortification past Bailey Avenue can detour via Bailey to West Monument or Maple Street.

Officials said the closures will last for two weeks.