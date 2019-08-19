Kate Cornell: Meet 12’s newest reporter

12 News’ newest reporter Kate Cornell says she will always be a Jersey girl at heart, she has bounced around the south quite a bit and has no plans of leaving anytime soon.

Cornell attended The University of Alabama’s College of Communication and Information Sciences. During her time at UA, she reported at WVUA23 News, covering all things West Alabama.

Her passion for storytelling continued when she jumped on board of the WWAY News ship in Wilmington, North Carolina.

She joined the 12 News in August of 2019 and is excited to see what the Magnolia State has in store!

There are many things she loves about reporting, but the two most important ones are meeting interesting people and going to interesting places. Which includes politicians, local bigwigs or even cute third-graders organizing a food drive.

Her favorite topics to cover are social justice and education, but she is always prepared to roll with the punches!

When Kate is not hard at work, she is impulsively petting the nearest puppy or teasing her coworkers who attended SEC colleges that are not the University of Alabama.

If you have a news tip or story idea, she would love to hear from you! Email her at kcornell@wjtv.com.

Quick Q&A

To get know her a little better, 12 News’ Digital Producer DeAngelo Marquise had some fun during a Facebook Live trivia.