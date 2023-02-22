JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson and others announced the inaugural Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo and Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo will take place at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds beginning July 28.

The Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo will take place July 28-29 at the Mississippi Coliseum. Mississippi’s own Chapel Hart will perform on July 28, and Drake Milligan will perform July 29.

The Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo will benefit the Kellebrew Ag Foundation. The Killebrew Ag Foundation provides scholarships and other programs to support Mississippi youth interested in agriculture.

The Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo will be one of the largest two-day rodeos in the nation featuring over 500 contestants participating in standard rodeo events, along with ultimate bull fighting and bull poker.

Tickets to the rodeo are on sale now and can be purchased here or at the Mississippi Box Office.

The Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo will take place the same weekend, July 28-30, in the Mississippi Trade Mart.