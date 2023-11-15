JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In honor of America Recycles Day, Keep Jackson Beautiful is celebrating by reintroducing JXN Recycle.

Organizations said the reintroduction will mark a significant milestone in the city’s commitment to environmental sustainability and an opportunity to revive recycling practices.

Jackson neighbors will be able to drop off their items off at locations, including Smith–Wills Stadium, Tougaloo Community Center, City of Jackson Environmental Service Centers, the Jackson Zoo and a site across the street from the Westside Community Center.