JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In honor of Earth Day on April 22, volunteers were able to participate in an event hosted by Keep Mississippi Beautiful. On Thursday, the volunteers helped plant seeds at the corner of High Street and Jefferson Street.

“We do something different every year, and today we’re doing it here. This is the first time we’ve done a Earth Day project in this area, but there are many Earth Day projects going on around the state with our affiliates. We have over fifty affiliates in the state,” explained Sarah Kountouris, executive director for Keep Mississippi Beautiful.

According to Kountouris, several events will take place throughout the state this weekend. Here are some of the following Earth Day events in Mississippi: