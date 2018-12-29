Keep your New Year’s celebration sparkly, but safe

With New Year’s Eve quickly approaching, folks are getting ready to celebrate big.

WJTV 12’s Lanaya Lewis talked with folks about the best way to handle to keep your holiday safe.

It’s almost a new year, which means New Year’s Eve night. Folks will celebrate with food, drinks and these loud things…fireworks!

Cleotha Sanders with the Jackson Fire Department says even though fireworks are legal in parts of Mississippi, think twice before using them.

“We do not recommend using fireworks at all. We recommend our community to go to a fireworks show to be safe.”

According to the National Fire Protection Organization, in 2014, more than 10,000 people were treated at a hospital for firework-related injuries, more than 36% with injuries to the fingers and hands.

“If you’re going to be using fireworks, we ask that you keep a charge, a hose line or a bucket of water near the area where you would be using the fireworks at. We also recommend that adults be outside to supervise kids when using fireworks.”

Sanders emphasized if folks do light up their own fireworks, follow the manufacturer directions… and remember to have fun but be safe.

“The Jackson Fire Department, we just wish everyone a safe and Happy New Year, and just be safe enjoying time with friends and family as the year ends. “