Keirra Sheard talks new music, Missy Elliot, and more with DeAngelo Marquise

The Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour came to Jackson this weekend and 12 News’ DeAngelo Marquise was able to catch up with Keirra Sheard, to ask some quick questions before she graced the stage.

In the interview, we learned that Keirra Sheard will be back the studio in September and plans to release new music at the beginning of next year or sooner.

The gospel singer just recently released a song and video “Don’t Judge Me” featuring Missy Elliot who will receive the Michael Jackson Vanguard award at VMA’s this year.

Watch the video above, to learn about the live album she plans to release, her love Missy Elliot, performing alongside Donald Lawrence, KeKe Wyatt, Sir the Baptist, Tye Standout and DJ Standout.

