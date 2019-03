Kemp Road bridge gets funding Video

WARREN COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - Vicksburg will get more than $3M to fix the Kemp Bottom Road bridge.

According to the Vicksburg Post, city leaders voted to sign an agreement with MDOT on Monday.

The money will be used to design and construct a new bridge. The structure collapsed in 2017. Authorities say erosion ultimately caused the bridge to fail.