JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Spring Break underway, children are enjoying a week full of activities at the Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM).

Thousands of people are expected to attend the LeFleur Museum District’s Week of Wonder. Extracurricular activities and a bonus dining special will be offered to parents and children.

“Every guest that comes to the Lefleur Museum District, they get a dining card so they can redeem that at the district for a free kids meal free side of fries or a free scoop of ice cream,” said Angela Mitchell, Director of External Affairs.