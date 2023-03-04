JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children of all ages took off in the “Get Ready to Run Kids One-Mile Fun Run” on Saturday.

Kids from kindergarten through fifth grade laced up their shoes to run. It’s one way to introduce the physical benefits of running.

The run took place at St. Andrews Episcopal School North Campus. Even the parents joined in on the adventure with the course taking them through the scenic views of the Renaissance.

“It was fun and tiring. At first, it was like I would lose. Then, I had faith in myself and I won a medal,” said Dajnya.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi and the Get Ready to Run School Program put on the race.

Students who participated in the run competed to help earn $2,000 for their school’s P.E. program.