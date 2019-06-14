Kids graduate from trooper youth camp Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Seventy young people graduated from a week of veritable boot camp.

The Mississippi Central State Trooper Coalition Youth Camp but these students through the paces.

Some says it was tough but they are proud of their hard work.

WJTV 12's Shay O'Connor was there and brought us this story.

Boys and girls from across the state of Mississippi graduated from a trooper camp. The camp taught lessons in discipline, integrity and self-respect. Brendon Jackson says the week has been intense.

"What I learned is team is everything. Respect is everything. You have to have team. There is no I in team. So you always have to press on. When one gets in trouble we all get in trouble. When one falls we all do. I wanna say it's a military camp. It teaches a lot of character."

The camp's aim is to build character, they've been doing that for nearly twenty years. Master Sgt. Chad Moore says discipline is what's lacking in many cases.

"We instill discipline in them from the moment they get here. It's one of the things we go over because you have to have discipline in life and going through life or else you'll be on the other side meeting us."

For a week, students are not allowed t use cell phones or any other electronic devices. But when it all came to an end, students were gratified knowing they made it through an intense week.

"I learned a lot on team work because we all have to work together. When one person gets in trouble we all get in trouble. Teamwork and doing things together."

Students say these lessons have bled over into other areas of their lives.

"It's carries on. It's something that stays with you. Not something that goes in one ear and out the other. I don't know about the other cadets but for me it's gonna stay with me." ​​​​​​​

Participants say the camp gets them geared up for the next school year and gives them a positive attitude.