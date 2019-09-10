Kids who played ball for Brad Sullivan praise the Deputy as a hero outside work

MADISON, Miss – While Madison County Deputy Brad Sullivan remains in critical condition, support from his co-workers and friends continues to grow stronger.

Many gathered at Broadmoor Baptist Church for a prayer service to send the family a message.

All people really wanted the public to know is they have not stopped thinking about and praying for Deputy Sullivan.

On the verge of tears, Harrison Adams recalls his days playing for Deputy Sullivan when he just started baseball.

“He gave me all the support I needed and encouraged me to hit the ball and get on base,” Adams told 12 News.

Even after putting the badge down for the day, Sullivan is praised by many for continuing his community involvement leading kids on the field.

“He’s great beyond the badge you know he’s a great person,” longtime friend Tony Adams said. “He has a son also and he loves baseball, he loves sports and helps in numerous different ways, different schools.”

It’s been almost a week after Sullivan and another Deputy were hit by gunfire following Edger James Egbert in a high-speed chase. But through their faith, family, friends, and even strangers won’t give up on him.

“My wife found out it was Brad through a friend and it was hard to believe,” Tony continued. “He just needs prayer.”

“Show our support to the family and the whole Madison County Sheriff’s Department that we’re with them 100%,” Ron Jones said. “And just lifting this guy up tonight. We don’t know him, but just came to show our support.”

Deputy Sullivan is being hailed a hero following this incident and those around him ask the public to continue giving their prayers at home.

The idea for the prayer ceremony came up Sunday when the pastors were approached by members on the force who attend Broadmoor Baptist Church and asked to use their chapel.