Local News

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomes baby via surrogate

Posted: May 10, 2019 12:23 PM CDT

Updated: May 10, 2019 12:23 PM CDT

NEW YORK (AP) - Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a boy born via surrogate.

Kardashian West tweet Friday: "He's here and he's perfect!" A spokeswoman said in an email the baby was born Thursday, weighing in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

The new baby joins North, Saint, and Chicago. Chicago, who's a year and a half, was also born via a gestational carrier. North, the oldest, is five. The new baby is the couple's second son after Saint.

The birth comes after Kardashian West disclosed she's studying to be a lawyer through California rules that allow for professional mentorship over law school.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center