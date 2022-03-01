JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The King Edward – Hilton Garden Inn is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 at the King Edward – Hilton Garden Inn located at 235 West Capitol Street.

Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions:

Assistant General Manager

Guest Service Agents

Guest Service Supervisor

Chief Engineer

Room Attendants (Housekeepers)

Staff Accountant

Accounting Clerk

Lobby Attendant

Bartender/Server

Due to COVID-19, everyone must wear a face covering at all times.