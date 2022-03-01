JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The King Edward – Hilton Garden Inn is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 at the King Edward – Hilton Garden Inn located at 235 West Capitol Street.
Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions:
- Assistant General Manager
- Guest Service Agents
- Guest Service Supervisor
- Chief Engineer
- Room Attendants (Housekeepers)
- Staff Accountant
- Accounting Clerk
- Lobby Attendant
- Bartender/Server
Due to COVID-19, everyone must wear a face covering at all times.