Kingston Frazier May Day Celebration begins Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- - It's been two years since the kidnapping and murder of six-year-old Kingston Frazier.

The family is honoring his memory this weekend.

In the early morning hours of May 18, 2017, authorities say Frazier was inside a car that was stolen outside the Kroger on I-55

The car was found abandoned in Gluckstadt. Frazier was found shot to death.

He was going to graduate kindergarten that morning.

Frazier's family says they are holding the start of Kingston Frazier May Day celebrations at Parham Bridges Park Saturday from 2-7 p.m.

to keep his legacy alive.

Two of the three men charged in connection to his death are headed to trial.

Byron McBride's capital murder trial is set for October 1.

Dwan Wakefield's trial is October 21st for accessory after the fact to murder, kidnapping, and motor theft vehicle charges.

D'Allen Washington pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to kidnapping charges.