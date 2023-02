JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A popular restaurant in the Belhaven community will be closed until further notice due to a fire.

The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) responded to the Manship Wood Fired Kitchen due to a fire Tuesday morning.

According to JFD, the fire happened in the kitchen area after some oil spilled.

Manship leaders said an update on their re-opening will be provided through their social media.