Knife-wielding suspect arrested for meth possession in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Vicksburg officers responded to a report of a man waving a large knife in the 3300 block of Clay Street. After making contact with the suspect, police found methamphetamine in his possession.
Police said Joshua Lisk, of Westminster, South Carolina, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Lisk appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court, where his bond was set at $50,000.00. He was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
