Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

Koch Foods hosting job fair following Mississippi ICE raids

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Koch Foods is hosting a job fair on Monday, August 12, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Forest WIN Job Center.

Applicants will need to provide two forms of valid ID when applying.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story