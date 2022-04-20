KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Vaping has been added to the City of of Kosciusko’s smoking ordinance.

Kosciusko leaders made the decision Tuesday night following a public hearing preceding the scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting.

Breezy News reported the ordinance prohibits vaping devices anywhere that also prohibits smoking, which would be restaurants and most any other building inside the city, including vaping devices like pens and e-cigarettes.

The ordinance will take place 30 days from when it was passed.