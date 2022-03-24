KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko leaders passed an ordinance that cracks down on heavy weight trucks on city streets without making local deliveries.

The Star Herald reported an ordinance was put in place in November 2021. However, freightliner truckers and other heavy vehicle drivers are still passing through the city streets. Leaders said the ordinance does not only apply to drivers passing through Kosciusko from another town.

Some revisions were made to the ordinance, which discarded the original “no thru truck” language and removed the word “certain” in order to include all city streets.

The ordinance imposes a $1,000 fine on truckloads exceeding 26,001 pounds.