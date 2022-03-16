KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership and Waste Management will host a Community Clean-Up Day event on Saturday, April 23.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Participants will meet in the Attala County Coliseum parking lot on Highway 12 East.

All trash will be brought to the Coliseum and placed in provided dumpsters. The following items can not be placed in the provided dumpsters: