KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko leaders are considering adding vaping to the city’s smoking ordinance, according to Breezy News.

Mayor Tim Kyle said representatives from the Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition recommended vaping to be added to the ordinance.

Vaping devices include pens and e-cigarettes. The ordinance would ban the devices anywhere that prohibits smoking.

There will be a public hearing for the change to the ordinance before the next Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, April 19.