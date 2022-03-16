KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Kosciusko is considering make a change to its smoking ordinance.

According to BreezyNews, the owners of Spring Street Cigars asked the board to consider changing the ordinance to allow a smoking lounge inside their proposed new store in downtown Kosciusko.

The complete smoking ordinance can be found online.

No action on the proposed ordinance took place in this week’s meeting, but the aldermen are expected to vote on the proposed during the Monday, April 4 meeting.