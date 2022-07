KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Kosciusko’s 2% food tax referendum has failed.

According to Breezy News, the totals for the vote were 143 against and 112 for with 15 absentee/affidavits votes.

If the referendum would have passed, the city would have seen a 2% tax added to prepared food and beverage at city restaurants and fast food chains.

Money raised from the tax would have gone towards tourism and upgrades at several city parks.