KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko firefighters saved two dogs while responding to a house fire on Thursday, February 24.

The fire happened at a home on Arrowhead Drive. When firefighters and police arrived, they were told about the two dogs trapped in the home.

The firefighters entered the home and were able to rescue the animals.

Courtesy: Kosciusko Police Dept.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.