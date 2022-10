KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen held a meeting about the change over of the E-911 dispatch center from the city to Attala County.

Breezy News reported leaders approved the change over via email on Friday.

Mayor Tim Kyle said the reason for the change over was due to the Attala County jail shutting down in 2016. Now that the inter-local agreement is no longer in place, Kyle said state statue says that it’s the county that runs 911.