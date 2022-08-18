KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders in Kosciusko are working to develop a medical marijuana ordinance for the city.

Breezy News reported Attorney Jason White presented the proposed ordinance Tuesday night to the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit any outdoor advertising from having “depictions of cannabis or cannabis products.”

Businesses would also be required to have an odor prevention plan to keep the odor from leaving the facility.

A public hearing on the ordinance will be held before the next aldermen meeting on Tuesday, September 6.