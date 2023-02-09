KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko leaders are working to create a new dog ordinance in order to keep the community safe.

After several incidents involving dangerous animals, Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle said the updated regulations are necessary.

Breezy News reported the new ordinance incorporates parts of the previous ordinance along with some recent changes to regulate dogs like pit bulls. The ordinance also laid out the responsibilities of dog owners and the consequences if someone is attacked.

The ordinance will be considered at the next Board of Aldermen meeting.

The complete ordinance can be viewed here.