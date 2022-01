KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Kosciusko Police Department (KPD) announced the department is looking to hire new officers.

According to officials, the new non-certified officers starting salary will be $32,279, and the certified officers salary will be up to $38,503.

Officers who are hired will receive a career opportunity, health benefits, and state retirement.

Applications can be picked up at the police department.