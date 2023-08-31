KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested the man accused of stealing a hearse Wednesday night.

Breezy News reported that police received a call around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30 about the stolen hearse. An officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the hearse fled the scene.

Kosciusko police and Attala County deputies chased the vehicle on Highway 12. Authorities used spike strips near the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 413, which caused the hearse to crash in front of the Weir Dollar General.

The driver, 58-year-old Matthew Thomas, of Kosciusko, was arrested. He was charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing, and no driver’s license.

Thomas is being held at the Leake County Correctional Facility.