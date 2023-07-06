KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Kosciusko.

Breezy News reported the shooting happened on Wednesday, July 5 at Adams Tire & Services on North Natchez Street.

Officers responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala after receiving a call about a patient who had been dropped off with a gunshot wound. They learned an altercation had happened at Adams Tire & Services.

Police said the victim was shot in the left arm during the argument. He was later airlifted to a Jackson hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown.

Police said the suspect, 58-year-old Gary Glade, of Kosciusko, was arrested at a home on Highway 12 in connection to the shooting. He was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.