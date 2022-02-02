KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Kosciusko Police Department (KPD) are looking to fill a full time investigator. They are now accepting applications for the job.

Applicants must have the following minimum requirements to apply:

All the requirements of a Certified Police Officer

A valid MS Driver’s License

High School Diploma or GED

Three years of Law Enforcement experience

Knowledge of the principles and practices of the courts

Must be able to meet the physical demands of the position

Must complete and file a legible application and all documents

Must be of good character

The pay will be an hourly rate of $21.67 with opportunities of overtime.

Anyone interested in applying for the position should submit an application, resume, training records, and a copy of Law Enforcement Certificate to the Kosciusko Police Department by February 4.