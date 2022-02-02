KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Kosciusko Police Department (KPD) are looking to fill a full time investigator. They are now accepting applications for the job.

Applicants must have the following minimum requirements to apply:

  • All the requirements of a Certified Police Officer
  • A valid MS Driver’s License
  • High School Diploma or GED
  • Three years of Law Enforcement experience
  • Knowledge of the principles and practices of the courts
  • Must be able to meet the physical demands of the position
  • Must complete and file a legible application and all documents
  • Must be of good character

The pay will be an hourly rate of $21.67 with opportunities of overtime.

Anyone interested in applying for the position should submit an application, resume, training records, and a copy of Law Enforcement Certificate to the Kosciusko Police Department by February 4.