KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Kosciusko Police Department (KPD) are looking to fill a full time investigator. They are now accepting applications for the job.
Applicants must have the following minimum requirements to apply:
- All the requirements of a Certified Police Officer
- A valid MS Driver’s License
- High School Diploma or GED
- Three years of Law Enforcement experience
- Knowledge of the principles and practices of the courts
- Must be able to meet the physical demands of the position
- Must complete and file a legible application and all documents
- Must be of good character
The pay will be an hourly rate of $21.67 with opportunities of overtime.
Anyone interested in applying for the position should submit an application, resume, training records, and a copy of Law Enforcement Certificate to the Kosciusko Police Department by February 4.