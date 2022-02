KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Kosciusko Police Department will receive new bulletproof vest and will be donating their current vests, according to the Star Herald.

Officials said the department’s old vests are out dated and unable to be sold.

The old vests will be donated to the Durant Police Department (DPD) and the Lexington Police Department (LPD).

The Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vest Grant will fund KPD’s new bulletproof vests.