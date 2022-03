KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police charged a man with murder in connection to a shooting death that happened on February 13, 2022.

Police said Charvonte Lamal Roby shot and killed Diantevious Martez Thompson on Northview Drive. Roby was booked into the Leake County Detention Center. His bond was set at $500,000.

Anyone with further information about the case can contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662)-289-3131.