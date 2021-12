KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A Kosciusko student was arrested after police responded to a report of a fight at Kosciusko Junior High School.

The fight between a male and female student happened on Friday, December 10. Police said the girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The male student was charged with aggravated assault through the juvenile court system. Police said their names will not be released because they are minors.