KOSCISUKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested two men in connection to a shooting that happened on Tuesday, April 11.

Breezy News reported the shooting happened on Highway 35 South just before 2:30 p.m. According to police, a caller stated that she was being followed by her ex-boyfriend.

Officers were told that shots were fired during the incident while they were responded to the scene. Once they arrived at a parking lot on Highway 12, they saw that one vehicle received multiple gunshots.

No one was injured in the shooting. Kosciusko police took three suspects into custody, and later released one of them.

Investigators said Arendez Stewart, 26, of Canton, was charged with driving without a license and shooting into a motor vehicle. Wesley Hollinshed, 39, of Carthage, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with law enforcement.

Stewart and Hollinshed are being held at Leake County Correctional Facility without bond.