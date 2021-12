KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are searching for the man who robbed a gas station early Thursday morning.

The robbery happened just before 1:00 a.m. at the Exxon Gas Station on Highway 12. The store clerk told officers a man entered the store with a gun.

The man was short in stature. Police said he was wearing a gray hoodie, black mask and sunglasses.

Courtesy: Kosciusko Police Dept.

If you know the identity of the suspect, contact Investigator Elizabeth Miller, at 662-289-3131.