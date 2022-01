KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Kosciusko Police Department will receive new body cameras. The Star-Herald reported Kosciusko Police Chief Chris Wray requested approval from the Board of Aldermen to purchase the Axon Body 2 cameras.

According to the chief, the current body cameras used by officer are starting to break or wear out. The current cameras were issued nearly 15 years ago.

The Board unanimously voted to approve the new cameras for the police department.