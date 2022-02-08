KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko Police Department (KPD) officers began training with their new body worn cameras this week.

According to officials, officers will be recording their interactions with the public, arrest, and critical incident. The cameras will also enhance the accuracy of reports, courtroom testimony, and review of probable causes or for any prosecutorial purposes.

If a complaint is received from the public, videos from the body cams will be a great way to review the complaint, as well as provide information for officers evaluation, and training purposes.