KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) began conducting a search for the next superintendent of the Kosciusko School District (KSD). Breezy News reported the search will conclude on Friday, May 27.

During the search process, all KSD stakeholders are encouraged to fill out an anonymous survey that will be made available Friday, May 13, 2022.

MSBA will also hold multiple stakeholder meetings for the district on Tuesday, May 17.