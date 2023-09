KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old was extradited from Memphis, Tennessee, to Kosciusko, Mississippi, on a murder charge.

Breezy News reported Jarmarion Thompson, 17, of Kosciusko, was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting on July 20, 2023.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of West Adams Street just before 1:45 a.m. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Jamel Davis, of Kosciusko.

Thompson is being held in the Leake County Jail on a $200,000 bond.