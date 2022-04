KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen voted to increase pay for volunteer firemen.

Breezy News reported the current pay for volunteers is $20 for every call they work. Under the city’s new pay scale, volunteers would get $50 for responding to a working fire/all call and $35 for car fires, grass fires and wrecks.

Kosciusko Fire Chief Duane Burdine said he hopes the increase will help attract more volunteer firefighters in the city.