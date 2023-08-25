KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A Kosciusko woman was arrested for allegedly shooting her boyfriend in the chest.

Breezy News reported the shooting happened on Lucas Street around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 24.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one person had been shot during an altercation.

Kosciusko police believe Veronica Meredith, 38, shot Shannon Davis, 38, in the chest. Davis was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson and was listed in critical condition.

Meredith has been charged with aggravated domestic violence and is being held in the Leake County Correctional Facility.