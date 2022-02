KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A Kosciusko woman was arrested and charged with domestic violence on Thursday, February 24.

Kosciusko police responded to a disturbance call on Victoria Lane just before 9:00 p.m.

Quintessa Nickerson was arrested and charged with domestic violence second offense, resisting arrest and simple assault on a police officer. Her bond was set at $27,400.