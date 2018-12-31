Local News

Kwanzaa celebrations continue in the Metro

By:

Posted: Dec 30, 2018 06:41 PM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 06:41 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- - Kwanzaa celebrations continue across the metro area.
Several organizations teamed up for an event Sunday at the Medgar Evers Community Center...
    The celebration recognizes the seven principles of Kwanzaa and draws crowds from across the state and region.
    When asked what Kwanzaa meant to him, one participant told us that as an African-American this holiday helps with self-awareness in the African American community.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18

  • 6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18