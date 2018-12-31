Kwanzaa celebrations continue in the Metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- - Kwanzaa celebrations continue across the metro area.

Several organizations teamed up for an event Sunday at the Medgar Evers Community Center...

The celebration recognizes the seven principles of Kwanzaa and draws crowds from across the state and region.

When asked what Kwanzaa meant to him, one participant told us that as an African-American this holiday helps with self-awareness in the African American community.