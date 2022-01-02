Kwanzaa Celebrations wrap up with Faith Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Seven days of Kwanzaa have come to a close as the community gathered for the last day of celebration, centered around faith.

Each day is focused on a different value like unity, self-determination, economics and community. The final day focused on faith.

“We’re excited that we ended tonight with faith because faith is exactly what we need to go into 2022 in order for us to be unified as people,” said Administrator Coach Obasi.

Organizers said the unity achieved during the holiday is something they hope will stem into other communities.