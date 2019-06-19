Laced drugs: Two dead and three others overdosed Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOONEVILLE, Miss.(WJTV) - Two people are dead after overdosing on drugs said to be laced with Fentanyl. In all, five people overdosed on controlled narcotics, according to Booneville Police.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is helping Booneville Police Dept. with the case.

Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said that "evidence gathered from the scene was taken to the Miss. State Crime Lab and tested positive for Fentanyl and Acetyl Fentanyl."

"They are in pill and/or powder form and we want to make the public aware how dangerous these substances are," he added.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher also spoke on the growing epidemic.

"This should serve as a warning for all Mississippians engaged in the use of illicit narcotics," Fisher said.

"Fentanyl can be easily mistaken for less powerful opioids and distributed by unscrupulous drug dealers who have no other interests beyond profits from the sale of illegal narcotics."