GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – There have been slow deliveries to liquor stores from the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) warehouse in Gluckstadt.

The Northside Sun reported the ABC, which is part of the Mississippi Department of Revenue, handles the wholesale distribution of wine and liquor.

They said low staff and delivery issues have been a problem at the warehouse for the last decade. They also said the problem stems from a lack of increased funding by the Mississippi Legislature.

A budget hearing has been set for the Mississippi Department of Revenue on November 21 at 10:00 a.m. State leaders hope to learn more about the operation of the ABC warehouse during the meeting.